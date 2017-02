No Mandatory VAT Exemption for British Film Institute, CJEU Holds

Despite its ambiguous wording, the exemption for "certain cultural services" in the EU's sixth directive on VAT harmonization gives member states authority to say which cultural services qualify, according to a judgment by the Court of Justice of the European Union.



The CJEU's February 15 decision in U.K. v. British Film Institute,C-592/15 (CJEU 2017), resolved a dispute over the meaning of article 13A(1) of the Sixth VAT Directive (77/388/EEC) of 1997...