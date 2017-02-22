Diminished CEA Inhibits Reasoned Tax Analysis, Former Staff Says

The vacancy at the top of the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), along with a limited support staff, raises questions about whether a long-standing nonpartisan voice for economic analysis in the White House is being crowded out, according to former council staff.



These issues -- the Trump administration has yet to nominate anyone to serve on the three-member council, and the CEA chair was excluded from the president's Cabinet -- persist even as media reports indicate that Trump transition officials instructed CEA staff to issue a forecast that complements the administration's ambitious growth plan.