EU Fears Isolation in Fight Against Tax Dodging

EU member states at an Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting February 21 raised concerns that the bloc might be isolated in its implementation of the OECD's base erosion and profit-shifting project.



So far, member states have agreed on a number of measures translating BEPS into EU law. Finance ministers went a step further by agreeing on a set of rules to curb hybrid mismatches with third countries.