Industries Take Sides in Increasingly Split Border Plan Debate

Manufacturers and information technology firms defended the House GOP's destination-based cash flow tax plan February 21 amid growing complaints from members of the Senate.



"Republicans in the Congress, we are all tied up in knots. The House is talking about a tax plan that won't get 10 votes in the Senate," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on CBS's Face the Nation February 19. "Republicans in the House and the Senate have problems, and I hope we will get our act together."