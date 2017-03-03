Lawmakers Hunt for GOP's ACA Replacement Plan

Capitol Hill lawmakers from both political parties on March 2 intensified their search for a Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, but House Ways and Means Committee Chair Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said revenue estimates have not been completed on a final bill.



Ahead of a possible markup of healthcare legislation by the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 8, several House Democrats and one Senate Republican criticized the lack of access to the House plan, which is currently being scored by the Congressional Budget Office.