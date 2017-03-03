European Commission Launches Consultation on VAT Cooperation, Fraud

The European Commission on March 2 announced a public consultation on administrative cooperation and the fight against VAT fraud, acknowledging that while the topics primarily concern tax administrations, the need for modernization also affects member-state businesses and citizens.



The commission is planning to update rules governing administrative cooperation and cross-border VAT fraud to improve the functioning of the single market and curb losses to EU member states, according to a commission press release.