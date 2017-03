Sanctuary Churches Not Likely Jeopardizing Exemptions

More than 800 "faith communities" are participating in the National Sanctuary Movement to protect immigrants facing deportation, and several observers told Tax Analysts that it's unlikely they're risking their tax-exempt status for doing so.



While the movement predates the Trump administration, it appears to have grown since the election. In a guide posted on the movement's website before President Trump's inauguration, its organizers said over 400 congregations had been supportive.