Luxembourg Banks Snub Visit from Panama Papers Committee

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have called out Luxembourg consultancy firms and banks for their unwillingness to meet with a delegation of the Committee of Inquiry Into Money Laundering, Tax Avoidance and Tax Evasion (PANA).



With the exceptions of HSBC and PwC, the Luxembourg private finance industry has been reluctant to meet with members of the committee, who traveled to Luxembourg to meet with government officials on March 2-3.