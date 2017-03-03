Caterpillar: Raid May Be Tied to IRS Probe of Swiss Subsidiary

A March 2 federal raid of Caterpillar Inc.'s corporate headquarters and two other facilities might be related to an IRS investigation of profits earned by the manufacturer's Swiss subsidiary, Caterpillar SARL (CSARL), the company said in a release.



The raid of the heavy equipment maker's Peoria, Illinois-based headquarters and two nearby facilities involved agents from the IRS Criminal Investigation division, the Commerce Department, and the FDIC, according to The Wall Street Journal and other media outlets.