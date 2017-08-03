House ACA Repeal Plan Faces Objections From GOP and Democrats

Several Freedom Caucus Republicans as well as a couple of Senate GOP members lambasted the House Republican proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, indicating the legislation has a long, obstacle-ridden journey to becoming law.



During a press conference March 7, the day after the release of the American Health Care Act, House Ways and Means Committee Chair Kevin Brady, R-Texas, and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Greg Walden, R-Ore., proclaimed the administration's support for the legislation and took questions related to the proposal, but did not give any indication when Congressional Budget Office revenue estimates would be completed and released.