Tax Reform Prospects for 2017 Dimming, Economists Say

The lack of progress on tax reform two months into President Trump's administration threatens any momentum to ensure legislation turns into law this year, two former White House economists said March 7.



"A really disproportionate amount of legislating happens in the first eight months" of a president's term, said Jason Furman, former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers during the Obama administration. "If you miss the first two months . . . you've not lost two out of 48, but more like two out of eight."