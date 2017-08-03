CJEU Upholds Disparate VAT Treatment of Electronic and Physical Delivery

The principle of equal treatment is not violated by EU law barring member states from applying the reduced VAT rate for electronic publications supplied via physical media to electronic publications supplied electronically because the difference in treatment is objectively justified, the Court of Justice of the European Union has found.



The Court's March 7 decision in Rzecznik Praw Obywatelskich (RPO), C-390/15 (CJEU 2017), addresses questions referred to the CJEU by the Polish Constitutional Court.