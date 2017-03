Integrated Feedback Essential to Campaigns, LB&I Officials Say

Officials in the IRS Large Business and International Division kicked off the first in a series of eight webcasts March 7 on the campaign process, emphasizing the importance of integrated feedback and elaborating on soft letters, campaign metrics, and practice units.



An integrated feedback loop is one of LB&I's guiding principles regarding the campaigns, Tina Meaux, assistant deputy commissioner (compliance integration) at LB&I, said on the webcast hosted by KPMG LLP.