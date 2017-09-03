W&M Democrats Criticize GOP Health Bill at Slow-Moving Markup

Hours of objections by Democrats, including claims that Republicans rushed the legislative process, were mostly met with silence from GOP members during the March 8 House Ways and Means Committee markup of legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.



At press time, the committee had debated only one of five sections in the legislation: a subtitle repealing the deduction limit on remuneration from health insurance providers agreed to under the ACA. The provision was reported to the House Budget Committee on a party-line vote.