U.K. Announces Plans to Slash Tax-Free Allowance for Dividend Income

The British government plans to decrease the tax-free allowance for dividend income by 60 percent and increase National Insurance contributions (NICs) for the self-employed in an effort to make the British tax system more equitable, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond announced in the 2017 spring budget.



During his March 8 budget speech in the House of Commons, Hammond confirmed that the British economy grew more rapidly in 2016 than the economies of the United States, Japan, and France, and that employment in the U.K. is at a record high, with the highest proportion of women in the workforce thus far.