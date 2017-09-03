House GOP Blasts IRS Despite Improved Phone Service Records

House Republicans berated the IRS's customer service performance during a March 8 joint hearing of two House Oversight and Government Reform subcommittees, despite measurable improvements at the agency.



"Taxpayer service at the IRS has been improving," John Dalrymple, IRS deputy commissioner for services and enforcement, asserted at the hearing. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, countered that only 38 percent of taxpayers that called the agency got to an IRS representative, adding that even IRS Commissioner John Koskinen once described IRS taxpayer service as "abysmal."