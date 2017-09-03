Draft Would Give EU Council Discretion Over Reverse Charge Mechanism

EU member states, not the European Commission, would have the authority to grant a derogation to the VAT directive allowing the application of a general reverse charge mechanism under draft plans being discussed at technical level in the EU Council.



These state pilot programs would allow the reverse charge mechanism to be used to collect VAT to test its effects on the EU single market's trading activities before the transition to a definitive VAT system. The use of the reverse charge mechanism is currently permitted only for specific industries under Council Directive 2013/43/EU.