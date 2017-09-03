GOP Continues to Rebuff Democrats' Efforts to Get Trump Returns

Republican House Ways and Means Committee members blocked an amendment to the American Health Care Act during the bill's markup March 8 that would have required committee Chair Kevin Brady, R-Texas, to request the president's tax returns before the bill can take effect.



Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, introduced the amendment, saying during the bill markup, "If there's nothing to see here, President Trump, then we need to see the tax returns." He added that "accountability must not be a partisan issue."