Senate Senses Changes Ahead as House Committees Pass AHCA

Several Republican senators expected changes to legislation that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act even after two House committees passed the bill unscathed following marathon markups.



The House Ways and Means Committee voted early March 9 to repeal nearly $ 600 billion in taxes imposed by the ACA, clearing a GOP replacement plan called the American Health Care Act (AHCA) for consideration by the House Budget Committee.