IRS, Business and OECD Representatives Weigh In on BEPS Progress

Progress on implementation of the OECD's base erosion and profit-shifting project has surpassed expectations, said Theodore Setzer, IRS assistant deputy commissioner (international), who recalled that a year ago, the challenges of the project seemed to loom larger than the opportunities.



Setzer listed reasons for his measured optimism during a panel discussion on the challenges of BEPS at the Pacific Rim Tax Institute in Redwood City, California, on March 9.