Multistate Tax Commission to Explore Model Entity-Level Tax on Partnerships

Earlier this week, the Multistate Tax Commission held its 2017 March Committee Meetings. Eversheds Sutherland Attorneys were on the scene for all committee meetings. Several interesting and enlightening items were discussed. This alert highlights key developments from the meeting, including:

Considerations of developing a model entity-level tax on pass-through entities;

The return of the Use Tax Information Reporting Model;

The Section 18 Regulatory Project; and

State tax implications of federal tax reform.

