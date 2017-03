IRS Takes Student Tax Data Tool Offline as a Security Precaution

As a security precaution, the IRS has temporarily suspended access to a tool for federal student aid applicants to retrieve financial information from their tax records, the agency and the Department of Education said in a joint statement March 9.



The IRS Data Retrieval Tool (DRT) on fafsa.gov (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and StudentLoans.gov has been suspended as part of a broader, ongoing data security effort, according to the statement.