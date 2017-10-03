Tax Reform Timeline May Be Pushed Back, McConnell Says

House Republicans and President Trump are sticking to their goal of finishing tax reform before the congressional August recess, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., isn't so optimistic.



Asked during a live interview with Politico on March 9 whether healthcare reform and tax reform could be done by the August recess, McConnell responded, "I think finishing on tax reform will take longer, but we do have to finish the healthcare debate up or down, win or lose, before we go to taxes." He said that although he's unsure of an exact timeline for when tax reform would be accomplished, "all of those discussions are already underway."