Business Insight Solutions - Partner Portal
Legal and Corporate Information Professionals
LexisNexis® Legal Newsroom
New Associates - Lexis Hub
LexisNexis
®
Legal Newsroom
Tax Law
Tax Law
News Headlines
NICs Reversal Follows Staunch Defense of U.K. Budget Proposal
03-16-2017 | 08:22 AM
Author:
TaxAnalysts®
NICs Reversal Follows Staunch Defense of U.K. Budget Proposal
The decision to abandon the U.K. budget proposal to increase National Insurance contributions (NICs) for the self-employed is an embarrassment for the U.K. government, but Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has insisted that current differences in state benefit entitlement "no longer justify the scale of difference in the level of total NICs paid in respect of employees and the self-employed."
View the entire article on LexisNexis Tax Center
Tags:
international taxation
