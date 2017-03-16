After Leak, Democrats Still Pressure Trump to Release Returns

The leak of two pages from President Trump's 2005 federal tax return raised more questions than they answered for House Democrats, who said March 15 they would redouble their efforts to secure the documents through procedural actions and legislation.



House Democratic Conference Chair Joseph Crowley, D-N.Y., told reporters that the two-page Form 1040 (Doc 2017-3568) first reported on by MSNBC on March 14 is inconclusive, and that members will continue their "clarion call" for Trump to release his returns.