Trump Budget Proposal Draws Skepticism From Tax Community

President Trump's first federal budget proposal, including a $ 239 million cut in IRS funding, was panned by many in the tax community immediately following its release March 16.



Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., ranking minority member of the House Ways and Means Committee, which will help decide the budget's fate, called Trump's proposal "a step backward for the Internal Revenue Service and the American people it serves."