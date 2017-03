Unpaid VAT Obligations Can Be Discharged Through Bankruptcy, CJEU Finds

Italian laws that allow the discharge of unpaid VAT obligations that aren't settled by the close of bankruptcy proceedings don't violate EU law because only persons who meet specific objective conditions may take advantage of the provisions, the Court of Justice of the European Union held.



The Court's March 16 decision in Agenzia delle Entrate v. Identi, C-493/15 (CJEU 2016), addresses questions referred by Italy's Supreme Court of Cassation.