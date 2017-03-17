Plaintiff Accuses Eaton of Fraud, Insider Trading

Eaton Corp. PLC unlawfully failed to tell the whole truth about its spinoff options in the wake of its 2012 inversion announcement, having brought upon itself a duty to do so, according to a plaintiff in a securities class action against the company.



In a March 15 memorandum, the South Carolina Retirement Systems Group Trust (the Trust), lead plaintiff in In Re Eaton Corporation Securities Litigation (No. 16-CV-05894-JGK), urged the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to deny the defendants' February motion to dismiss. Eaton's denial of plans to spin off its automotive business doesn't excuse misleading statements about its ability to do so, according to the memo.