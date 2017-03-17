EU Code of Conduct Group's Secrecy Is Europe at Its Worst, MEPs Say

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) strongly criticized the secrecy with which the EU Code of Conduct Group (Business Taxation) holds its deliberations and accused it of blocking forward momentum on much-needed EU tax reforms.



"We will keep your feet to the fire. The Code of Conduct Group has watered down or taken out the most important passages on the creation of a blacklist," Manfred Weber, a German MEP who chairs the European People's Party (Christian Democrats) (EPP Group), told EU officials representing the European Commission and EU Council at the March 14 plenary session.