House Budget Committee Advances GOP Healthcare Bill

A key House committee gave its approval to the GOP's Affordable Health Care Act (ACHA) on March 16, moving the Affordable Care Act replacement bill a step closer to a House floor vote.



The House Budget Committee voted 19 to 17 to repeal the ACA and institute a new system of age-based healthcare tax credits under the AHCA, which would also cut Medicaid spending and eliminate millions in taxes affecting insurance companies, medical device manufacturers, tanning salons, wealthy Americans, and others.