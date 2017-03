Court Relies on Graev Dissent in Partnership Penalty Case

The Second Circuit reversed a Tax Court decision March 20 in a partnership accuracy-related penalty case tied to procedural requirements of penalties, relying in part on a dissent in a separate Tax Court case.



In Chai v. Comm'r of Internal Revenue, No. 15-1653 (2nd Cir. Mar. 20, 2017), the Second Circuit held that section 6751(b)(1) requires written approval of an initial penalty determination before the issuance of a notice of deficiency, or the filing of an answer, asserting the penalty.