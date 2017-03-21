Healthcare Bill to Get New Score Before House Vote, Brady Says

A new Congressional Budget Office estimate of the American Health Care Act (AHCA) that reflects changes agreed to by President Trump and a group of House GOP lawmakers will be available before the House vote on March 23, House Ways and Means Committee Chair Kevin Brady, R-Texas, told reporters March 20.



Changes to the Medicaid program, as well as more generous healthcare tax credits for older Americans, will help GOP leaders win House passage of the AHCA, Brady said, but he predicted that Senate lawmakers will need to make further adjustments in order to meet stricter rules under the upper chamber's budget reconciliation process.