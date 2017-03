NICs U-Turn Fallout Extends Beyond U.K. Tax Debate

The U.K. government's decision to abandon a proposal to increase National Insurance contributions (NICs) for the self-employed raised questions about its competence at a critical time in the Brexit process, as well as its ability to increase taxes, commentators suggested. The government announced on March 20 that it will invoke article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty on March 29 to begin the formal process of leaving the European Union.