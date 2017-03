Nevada District Court Follows Loving on OPR Jurisdiction

A Nevada district court has become the first court outside the District of Columbia to agree with the D.C. Circuit's holding that the IRS does not have the authority to regulate tax return preparers.



On March 17 Judge Richard F. Boulware II of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada granted the plaintiffs' and denied the defendant's summary judgment motions in Sexton v. Hawkins, No. 2:13-cv-00893 (D. Nev. 2017).