Kautter Seen as Leading Candidate for Top Treasury Tax Spot

David J. Kautter is believed to be the leading candidate for Treasury assistant secretary for tax policy, but a final decision has likely not been made by the White House, according to a former transition team member.



A member of President Trump's former transition team at Treasury, told Tax Analysts that Kautter is the top contender for the position but that the decision hasn't been finalized. The source spoke only on condition of anonymity. Kautter would succeed Mark Mazur, who is now director of the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.