Ways and Means Kills Resolution to Obtain Trump Tax Returns

The House Ways and Means Committee thwarted on March 28 the latest effort by Democrats to obtain President Trump's tax returns.



The committee voted 24 to 16 to unfavorably report a resolution (H. Res. 186) sponsored by committee member Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., that would direct Treasury to provide to the House Trump's returns for tax years 2006 through 2015, as well as other financial information such as debts held by foreign governments, foreign investments, and the use of tax shelters.