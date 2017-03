OECD: More Transfer Pricing Drafts, Final VAT/GST Guidelines Coming

Additional drafts of revised and new transfer pricing guidance will come out in mid-2017, and final value added tax and goods and services tax guidelines will be published in April, according to OECD tax officials. The officials gave updates on other work related to the base erosion and profit-shifting project, the G-20 mandated work on tax certainty, and automatic information exchange.