Proposal Tying Transportation to Tax Reform Generates Interest

The White House floated the idea March 28 of combining infrastructure with tax reform, a prospect gaining currency on both sides of the political divide, with some lawmakers viewing it as a chance for bipartisanship following the failure of the GOP-only healthcare effort.



White House press secretary Sean Spicer wouldn't fully endorse the concept, but said the administration wants to "keep a lot of options on the table, in terms of: do we put infrastructure in [or] is there another vehicle for that?"