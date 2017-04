US Supreme Court's Ruling Bolsters Taxpayers' First Amendment Right To Pass Through Fees (and Taxes)

A recent US Supreme Court decision on surcharges strengthened taxpayers’ First Amendment rights when deciding how they present pass-through fees and taxes to their customers.

The Supreme Court held that a New York statute prohibiting a seller from imposing a credit surcharge was a speech regulation, subject to heightened scrutiny, because it regulates how retailers communicate their prices.

The decision’s reasoning regarding the communication of prices as speech clarifies that the heightened scrutiny standard also applies to state and local tax statutes regulating a taxpayer’s ability to separately identify taxes and fees on customer invoices.

Prior to this decision, courts and states have taken differing positions on whether a seller may be prohibited from separately identifying tax on a customer invoice when the seller is not required to pass through the tax.

View the full Legal Alert.