Tax Code Simplification Can Be Revenue Neutral, Olson Says

Taxpayers want tax code simplification, and there are revenue-neutral ways to get it, if Congress can be persuaded, National Taxpayer Advocate Nina Olson said April 10.





“People said, ‘You can make the IRS as great as possible, but if you don’t get simplification of the code, and some sort of sanity check on the provisions in the tax law, then it doesn’t matter’,” Olson said on C-SPAN’s Newsmakers, summarizing the views of taxpayers she spoke to during her 2016 tour of a dozen cities to discuss the IRS’s plans for technology-based taxpayer service.