White House Refutes Claims That Trump's Tax Plan Has Changed

President Trump’s campaign proposals on tax reform are still the “backbone” of his administration’s tax reform plans, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said April 10, refuting reports that Trump has gone back to the drawing board on the topic.



Instead, the administration is getting input on tax reform from other stakeholders, including industry groups, individuals, and lawmakers, Spicer said. “This is going to be a major undertaking, and I think we want to make sure that we listen, have their ideas and their input as we move forward. But this is the beginning phases of that process,” he told reporters.