TIGTA Hails Indian Arrest of IRS Scammer, Role Remains Unclear

The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration has hailed reports that Indian authorities arrested Sagar Thakkar, but declined to comment on its previously stated skepticism of those officials' claim that the man known as Shaggy masterminded a massive IRS impersonation scam.



Thakkar or Thakar was arrested at Mumbai's international airport early on April 8 after a flight from Dubai, a local police officer told Reuters. That followed his deportation late April 7 from Dubai, the Times of India reported.