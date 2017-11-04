Nonfiling Gap Grew in Recent Years, IRS Study Shows

Millions of Americans will pay their taxes in time for the April 18 deadline -- the IRS has received 93 million 1individual tax returns as of March 31 -- but recent data show that an increasing number of taxpayers have been opting not to file instead.



The average nonfiling gap for tax years 2008 to 2010 was 59.7 percent of the total payments, according to the administrative data method, and the nonfiling gap is about 61.5 percent of the total payments, according to the Census method. That represents a 17 percent increase over tax year 2005, according to estimates by IRS researchers.