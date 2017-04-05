Passthrough Gaming Poses Hard Questions for Trump Tax Plan

The tax plan outlined by the Trump administration revived not only many of the Trump campaign’s major tax proposals, it also revived the controversy about how policymakers would subsequently go about preventing widespread gaming of the tax system for passthrough entities if the plan were to be implemented.



The White House proposed a 15 percent business tax rate that would be available to small and medium-size passthrough businesses, without setting parameters. It likewise proposed three individual income tax brackets with rates set at 10, 25, and 35 percent, but did not designate income thresholds for the brackets.