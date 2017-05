'North-South' Spinoff Ruling Good News, Practitioners Say

A long-awaited IRS revenue ruling released May 3 provides taxpayers good news regarding the so-called "north-south" spinoff transactions under section 355, according to practitioners.



Rev. Rul. 2017-09 (2017 TNT 85-15), 2017-21 IRB 1,posited two situations in which a parent corporation owns stock in a distributing corporation that owns stock in a controlled corporation.