House Passes Omnibus Budget With $11.2 Billion for IRS

The House easily approved an omnibus budget bill May 3 that includes $ 11.2 billion for the IRS, virtually the same level as the last couple of years, and with many of the prior years' strings attached.



The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2017 (H.R. 244), which would fund the federal government through the end of fiscal 2017, cleared the House on a 309-118 vote.