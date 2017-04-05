House Panel Blasts IRS for Failure to Prevent FAFSA Breach

IRS and Department of Education officials faced pointed questions from a House panel May 3 as a Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration official described months of warning signs leading up to the recent breach of a tax data retrieval tool (DRT) for federal student aid seekers.



The DRT, which accessed tax records to provide financial information for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and income-driven repayment plan programs, was taken offline March 3 when the IRS confirmed an incident of fraud, IRS Wage and Investment Division Commissioner Kenneth Corbin and IRS Chief Information Officer Silvana Gina Garza told the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee in joint testimony.