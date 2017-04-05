Trump Set to Sign Order Ending Enforcement of Johnson Amendment

President Trump will sign an executive order May 4 directing the IRS to exercise "maximum enforcement discretion" regarding the Johnson Amendment, a senior White House official said May 3.



Trump has long vowed to repeal the Johnson Amendment, which prohibits political campaign intervention by section 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations, including churches. "I will get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment and allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and without fear of retribution," the president said in February at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.