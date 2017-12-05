Questions Raised on Budget Window Extension for Tax Reform

Although some Senate Republicans have expressed interest in extending the 10-year budget window under reconciliation to simplify revenue-neutral tax reform, several stakeholders who spoke to Tax Analysts May 11 questioned the move.



Without precedent and a high level of confidence in Congressional Budget Office projections beyond 10 years, switching from a 10-year to a 20-year budget window is more about "exploiting budget rules to make it easier to cut taxes and not providing better information to policymakers," said Ed Lorenzen, senior adviser for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.