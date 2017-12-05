Trump Dismisses Border Adjustability, Eyes Interest Deductibility

President Trump in a recent interview put another nail in the coffin of House Republicans’ proposed border-adjustable tax and suggested that the White House might deviate further from the House GOP tax reform proposal by retaining the business interest deduction.



Trump, in a wide-ranging interview with The Economist conducted May 4 and published May 11, offered a tepid response when asked if he was looking to include the border-adjustable tax in tax reform. "It’s not really what I’m considering," Trump said of the beleaguered 20 percent tax on imports of goods and services included in House Republicans’ "A Better Way" tax reform blueprint .